ImagineANigeria: Wetin pipo dey tok ontop social media about dia dream kontri

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some Nigerians feel say security forces too dey harass young pipo and dem no dey respect dia rights

One day afta President Muhammadu Buhari give im Democracy Day speech, di hashtag #ImagineANigeria don dey trend today ontop Twitter for Nigeria as pipo begin reason am for mind how dem for like dia kontri to be.

Insecurity, corruption and high level of unemployment na some of di tins wey pipo dey use complain for di kontri and dem no waste time to enta social media to tok wetin dem desire.

Some wonder whether Nigeria too dey concerned with religion wen instead na development dem suppose dey torchlight.

Althought di hashtag #ImagineANigeria no be new one, na only di night of 12 June - wey be di Nigeria new democracy day - e begin pick up again.

But normal normal, others dey wey don use di opportunity to joke about mata wey dey serious - like lack of power, good health and good education wey dey di kontri.