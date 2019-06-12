Image copyright Samuel Ofosu Ampofo/Facebook

Chairman of de National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo go report back to Police on Thursday, June 13 after dem release am after hours of interrogation yeste.

Police seize de electronic gadgets of de NDC Chairman after he report en body to de Police after dem secure arrest warrant.

Dem search en house as part of de arrest but e no clear what dem dey search.

Police invite de NDC Chairman last month after some suspects dem pick up over kidnapping issues mention en name during dema interrogation.

But de NDC den Ofosu Ampofo make allegation sey check like government dey use security forces intimidate dem so dem no go respond to requests from de police service.

According to NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, after dem hear sey Police now get arrest warrant dem decide sey dem go cooperate plus dem.

"Dem ask all de questions dem want ask, dem search en house wey dem take all en communication gadgets"

Mr Ofosu Ampofo en problems start after some tape leak which suggest sey he dey urge en party supporters make dem attack some key people for Ghana.

De NDC deny de allegations, but dem carry de matter go court so he currently dey on trial over charges of conspiracy to cause harm den assault on a public officer.

Some NDC leaders like Sylvester Mensah describe de arrest den interrogation of Ofosu Ampofo as huge joke, sake of dem dey look wrong direction over de kidnapping issues.