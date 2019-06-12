Image example June 12 Nigeria Democracy Day ceremony

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don change di name of Abuja national staduim to Moshood Abiola to honour di late MKO.

President Buhari tok dis wan on Wednesday, for di kontri Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday.

World presidents, dignitaries and oda VIPS dey Abuja, di Nigeria capital to mark di kontri Democracy day.

Nigeria dey observe di day for di first time afta President Muhammadu Buhari make am law for 2018 say June 12 go be di new Democracy Day and public holiday for Nigeria, to mark di day wey di kontri do election for 1993, wey sabi pipo don judge say na di freest and fairest wey di kontri don ever do.

Na also day to celebrate di winner of dat election, late Moshood Abiola (MKO) wey die for detention on July 7 1998 under circumstances wey pipo still dey suspect.