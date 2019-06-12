As Presido Muhammadu Buhari change di name of di Abuja National Stadium to MKO Abiola Stadium on Wednesday, BBC Pidgin don waka enta inside to see how e be.

Di presido for im Democracy Day speech on 12 June, 2019 change di name of di stadium to honour di politician many pipo believe say win di 1993 presidential election.

Di Abuja National Stadium na for 2003 dem begin use am, and many pipo don complain say e be like goment don abandon am like di National Stadium wey dey for Lagos.

Dis na photo dem from Package A of di stadium as at 3pm on Wednesday 12 June.

Image example Di field wey dey di stadium don get many bald head as di grass no dey grow well

Pipo bin con complain before say cows dey go eat di grass inside di main bowl.

Image example Dem neva play official match for dis stadium since 2017

Di stadium bin host many track and field games for di All African Games for 2003 and just host di Nigeria Sports Festival for 2018.

Some ogbonge things to know about di MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja: