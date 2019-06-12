June 12 in Nigeria: MKO Abiola National Stadium fotos on Wednesday 12 June 2019 wen President Buhari rename am
As Presido Muhammadu Buhari change di name of di Abuja National Stadium to MKO Abiola Stadium on Wednesday, BBC Pidgin don waka enta inside to see how e be.
Di presido for im Democracy Day speech on 12 June, 2019 change di name of di stadium to honour di politician many pipo believe say win di 1993 presidential election.
- Buhari don change Abuja national stadium name to honour MKO
Di Abuja National Stadium na for 2003 dem begin use am, and many pipo don complain say e be like goment don abandon am like di National Stadium wey dey for Lagos.
Dis na photo dem from Package A of di stadium as at 3pm on Wednesday 12 June.
Pipo bin con complain before say cows dey go eat di grass inside di main bowl.
Di stadium bin host many track and field games for di All African Games for 2003 and just host di Nigeria Sports Festival for 2018.
Some ogbonge things to know about di MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja:
- Na during di All African Games for 2003 na im Nigeria goment under President Olusegun Obasanjo open di stadium
- Na 60,000 pipo di stadium fit cari at once
- Di stadium get indoor sports hall, swimming pool, Tennis Courts, hockey stadium, Baseball and softball complex
- Di stadium begin host Nigeria Super Eagles matches for June 2003 afta dem abandon di National Stadium for Lagos
- Tori wowo for di stadium wia some pipo die wen dem go write exam for Nigeria Immigration Service jobs for 2015.