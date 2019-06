Image copyright REINNIER KAZE Image example House wey Boko Haram bun for Zeleved, Cameroon

Joseph Beti Assomo, Cameroon Defence Minister, say na 88 pipo die afta Boko Haram attack for Darak, Logon and Shari division for far North Cameroon.

Minister explain say night breaking 10 June, about 300 armed Boko Haram jihadist group attack Darak for Logon and Shari, Far North region.

Cameroon defence forces for de region weh na part for joint task force fight back for hours wit Boko Haram.

For de attack, deh kill 16 soldiers, eight civilians, 64 Boko Haram mimbas; eight soldiers, one civilian wound and still dey for hospital, three Boko Haram mimbas wound and di still run for dia lives, deh capture eight, chakara three canoes dem.

But no be de only attack for dis area as for de same taim two traders die for anoda attack from Boko Haram for Kolofata- Amchide area one day afta de attack for Darak.

Boko Haram attack for dis Northern part for Cameroon na everi taim, deh di cause plenti havock for de area and na about 27,000 pipo don die for Cameroon, Chad and Nigeria.