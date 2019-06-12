Image copyright Twitter/BashirAhmaad Image example President Buhari for im Democracy Day Address on 12 June 2019

'I no get ani oda career dan public service. I no know service dan public service'- Buhari

Pipo blood bin high wit morale to hear wetin Nigeria commander-in-chief wan tok wey im for June 12, di new democracy day; wey dem do to recognise late politician MKO Abiola.

Na for Eagles Square, Abuja, Presido Buhari wey dey do im second term, address di kontri. But as e be so; as e tok plenty, pipo dey tok say e get plenty tins wey im no tok wetin im wan do wella.

Wetin be some of di tins wey Oga Buhari no settle pipo mind wit im tok?

Power - As pipo dey tok say light no dey for naija, di president no too tok on top di mata. Oga Buhari just dey tok how di kontri dey export cooking gas (2 million tons) and im come dey tok how lack of power dey affect di rainforest, plus say dem get plan to arrange cleaner sustainable sources of power for villagers.

- As pipo dey tok say light no dey for naija, di president no too tok on top di mata. Oga Buhari just dey tok how di kontri dey export cooking gas (2 million tons) and im come dey tok how lack of power dey affect di rainforest, plus say dem get plan to arrange cleaner sustainable sources of power for villagers. Education - Wit all di industrial strike wey dey shele for universities and as di education mata no too settle, President Buhari no even tok how im second term fit change di situation.

Diversification of di economy - Di word 'economy' show four times for im speech, but e be like say no ogbonge policy dey on ground.

Unemployment - Di latest numbers for Nigeria unemployment say di rate na 23.1 percent for December 2018 which be like 115.5 million pipo.