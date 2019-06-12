Security operatives for Ghana arrest eight pesins on Wednesday in connection wit de kidnapping of two Canadian women for Ghana.

Dem kidnap dem last week Tuesday June 4 for Kumasi at gunpoint outside dema private hostel.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, three of de kidnappers be Nigerians wey five of dem be Ghanaians.

One of de suspects sustain injury at de time of de rescue.

Afta initial arrests, police finally discover de place de kidnappers dey hold de girls so around 5.00am dis dawn storm de place, which dey Kenyasi.

At de time of de rescue, de suspects open fire on de Police wey de Ghanaian police return same.

De two Canadian women currently dey Accra, but dem no get any physical injury on dem at de time rescue.

Ghanaian officials sey dem go go put de suspects before court when dem make de courts take over while dem continue plus other investigations.