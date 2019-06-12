Image copyright PORT HARCOURT MALL

Three pesins dey receive treatment for Rivers State University Teaching Hospital after gas explosion happun on Wednesday for di Bakery area inside Port Harcourt Mall.

Di mall close down afta di explosion.

Head of Department for Accident and Emergency RSUTH Dr Lawson Ndu confam to BBC Pidgin say five pipo na im dem being come di hospital afta di gas explode for di kitchen side of Port Harcourt Mall and na around 4-5pm dem bring dem come.

Di Chief Security Officer for Port Harcourt Mall na im bring dem come according to tori.

Although nobodi sabi how e happun, Nnamdi Omoni of Rivers State Police Command wey confam di explosion give BBC say dem don begin to investigate di cause.

Port Harcourt Mall tanda for old GRA side and e dey one two minutes away from Rivers State Goment House main gate for old Port Harcourt township.