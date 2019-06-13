Image copyright AFP

Ghana den Togo Police collaborate den arrest second Nigerian suspect who be part of de squad wey kidnap de three Takoradi girls.

Dem pick up John Oji, who dey hide for Togo since de manhunt for am after dem kidnap de girls.

De first Nigerian suspect, Sam Udoetuk Wills, dem jail for 18 months for jail-break mention en name sey den de girls dey en there for Accra, but Police no fit trace am.

Information Minister for Ghana, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah confirm sey dem remand am for custody, so sey dem go fit question am over de kidnapped girls den stuff.

Kidnapping be new phenomenon for Ghana, but in de last year chaw cases start dey drop.

Yesterday alone, Police rescue two Canadian girls who dem kidnap last week wey dem arrest 5 Ghanaians, 3 Nigerians over de arrest.

Kidnappers also abduct one 30-year-old Indian for Kumasi who dem demand ransom for, but Police rescue am.

Wey finally dem now kidnap another 61 year old Estonia diplomat for Accra during en regular morning walk.

Families of de three kidnapped Takoradi girls dey still dey hope sey dem fill rescue dema girls dem carry dem come home.

National Security Minister, Bryan Acheampong reveal sey investigations dey point to some Nigerian gang enter Ghana den start dey recruit locals from Afloa, Ashaiman den Kumasi as partners.