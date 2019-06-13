Image copyright Port Harcourt Mall

Business don return as shops open for Port Harcourt Mall after di explosion wey happun dia on Wednesday evening.

Wen BBC Pidgin visit di Mall, some police pipo bin dey for di area dey do some assessment work.

Manager of di Mall, Chioma Okorie say di explosion happun for di corridor wia di kitchen of one Chinese restaurant (Spice Route) dey near one children clothes (Ruff n Tumble) Store and five pipo get injury wey dem carry go Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

As at dis morning she say dem don transfer di patients dem go University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH to continue di treatment.

She add say di explosion no serious as some bin dey tink as na dem handle am with di system wey dey ground and dem dey cooperate with di Police investigation wey dey go on.

"As for wetin cause di explosion we still dey find out as na di pipo wey injure naim fit tell us but for di state dem bin dey yesterday for di hospital, we no fit ask dem question as dem still dey for oxygen mask.

Dis morning dem don transfer dem go University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and so far nobody don die." Na so she tok.

Some pipo wey bin dey di PH Mall wen di incident happun don narrate how e happun for dia social media pages.

Meanwhile, Rivers State gofment say dem go meet with management of di Mall to discuss oda aspects of di incident and wia dem fit come in.