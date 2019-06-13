Cameroon don give e self 120 days for finish wit polio

Image copyright Getty Images

Cameroon don give e self 120 days for fight back polio virus and dem plan to vaccinate 122,225 children weh dey under five years old.

For May, deh discover wild polio for Mada and Makari health districts for Logon and Shari division for Far North region.

If pikin no take vaccine de virus fit affect spinal cord, weaken muscles, make pikin paralyse.

Yaoundé Centre Pasteur laboratory test de polio virus, (type 2) den anoda laboratory for South Africa confirm, di show say dis virus bi laik de wan weh deh see for Nigeria for 2018, WHO Cameroon tok.

De situation di worry for seka say kontris dem bin don di prepare for declare say polio don finish, WHO add.

For finish wit de polio for inside 120 days, health ministry and e partner dem put three local vaccination days for give pikin dem vaccine.

De first vaccination days bin bi from June 10-12 for Mada and Makari health districts and for the second vaccination days, deh go vaccinate pikin dem too for Goulfey and Kousseri Health Districts.

For make sure say deh reach all pikin dem, health officials di waka for house to house di vaccinate pikin dem and deh also set fix post for wusai pipo fit go vaccinate dia pikin dem.

Social workers dey for church, market, mosques and oda places for tell parents dem make deh vaccinate dia pikin dem.

WHO don say some kana tori weh e no correct di make pipo no di trust vaccination and de result na say disease laik measles di increase.

De world health body don declare say pipo di hesitate for take vaccination and dis wan one big threat for gobal health.