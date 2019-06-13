Image copyright ISNA via REUTERS Image example One of di commercial oil tnks wey catch fire.

Iran rescue 44 crew members afta dem abandon two of commercial oil tanks wey explode for di Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Dem rescue 21 crew members wey bin dey one Japanese ship KoKuko Courageous and anoda 23 wey bin dey Norway ship Front Altair.

But US dey argue say na dia Navy rescue di workers from di ship.

Di explosion dey happun as tension between Iran and US dey catch fire.

E neva clear wetin cause di explosion but Iran tell BBC say dem "no get hand for di mata."

US tell members of di United Nations Security Council say di two latest attack of di two commercial oil ship for Gulf of Oman dey "unacceptable" and e dey "raise serious concern."

Dem attack di two tankers for one of di world busiest oil route just one month afta dem attack four oil tankers for United Arab Emirate water.

No group or kontri don gree say na dem do am.

US blame Tehran but Iran deny am.