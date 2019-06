Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi en 'Kupe' dance challenge turn viral sensation across de world for social media top last year.

He start dey dance de balcony wey dey en house, to de streets now en dance moves like 'pilolo' den 'kupe' turn global dance moves wey dancers from Africa to Europe dey do.

En dance moves go far to de extent sey global entertainer like Janet Jackson saf do en dance moves 'pilolo' den 'kupe' for stage top during en performances.

"People dey post, dem dey tag tag me dey talk sey Janet Jackson do pilolo and kupe. E pick me, but unfortunately she no know who de dance be en own" Incredible Zigi talk BBC Pidgin.

Known in real life as Michael Amofa, he take advantage of social media dey post en videos so sey more people go see den try en dance moves wey get Ghanaian elements for inside.

Zigi en small challenge be sey people no dey like pay creatives for dema work, wey sometimes recognition saf dem no dey get.

Sake of that he always dey talk on behalf of dancers so sey artistes den huge commercial brands go engage dem den pay so sey dem too fit survive.

Producers: Favour Nunoo, Usifo Omozokpea

Video journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu