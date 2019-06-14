Image copyright JOHN MACDOUGALL

Residents of Kano for north west Nigeria dey open mouth ontop tori wey dey fly upandan say one big Gorilla chop nearly seven million naira for di Kano Zoological Gardens.

Na on Wednesday di Chief Revenue Officer for di zoo report say di six million, eight hundred and twenty thousand naira wey dem make during di Sallah period as gate fee wey pipo pay to come watch di animals miss for di safe wey dem keep am.

Local tori pipo Freedom Radio for Kano report on Thursday say one of di finance officers wey dem speak to say na one huge Gorilla sneak into dia office carry di money run go come swallow am.

Wen BBC Pidgin tok to Managing Director of di zoo, e no gree confam or deny wetin Freedom Radio report tok say na issue wey dey under investigations and e no suppose tok about am.

" Dis issue dey under investigations for now and I no wan yan anything on di mata, many journalists don come meet me but I know wan tok anything wetin I fit confam be say money miss." Dis na wetin Kashekobo tok.

One staff wey dey work with Kano Zoo wey say make BBC no mention im name yan say Police don arrest all di pipo wey dey on duty wen di money miss.

Police confam di tori to BBC Pidgin.

Police tok-tok pesin for Kano DSP Abdullahi Haruna to hear where tins stand for di mata and e yan say dem still dey investigate di mata.

" Yes na true say money miss for Kano Zoo, wey be money wey dem make for five days of Sallah festivities. As at now we don arrest 10 staff of di Zoo and dem dey CID.

"Among di pipo wey we arrest na gatemen and pipo wey dey work for finance unit, among tins wey we wan understand be say why dem go keep huge money for five days without taking am to bank." Dis na wetin di Police PRO yan.