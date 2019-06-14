Image copyright Getty Images

Di Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) say dem no store result of di 2019 general elections ontop computer server, because dem conduct di election in manual way.

Tok-tok pesin for di commission Festus Okoye, tell BBC say need no dey for INEC to store information of result inside server because dem no transmit result electronically.

"Since dem no sign law wey no suppose allow us to transmit result electronic way, we decide to conduct di elections manually according to wetin di current law tok"

"Di law tok say every aspect of our elections must be done manually," oga Okoye tok.

Okoye tell BBC dis one in reaction to tori wey comot for local media say di lawyer wey dey represent INEC tok inside di case wey di Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar bring against di election office.

When Atiku lawyers dem bin ask di court to order INEC make dem allow dem torchlight di server wey dem keep election result, INEC lawyer for di case tell di court say "dem dey ask us to bring something wey we no get."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Atiku claim say na im win di 2019 presidential election and e need to torchlight INEC server to prove am

Dis make many Nigerians para ontop social media.

Some say e no possible say INEC fit don conduct elections but no get server. Odas ask say wetin come happun to di big money wey di commission bin budget to buy server.

Di total money wey INEC collect from di federal goment to take conduct di 2019 general elections na N189.2bn ($ 523m)

Former President Atiku don always maintain say na im win di presidential elections and say if INEC gree im team to torchlight di election server, im go prove say dem change di numbers wey dem take declare Buhari winner.

Di INEC representative say dem get sever for information wey relate to accreditation from card readers and di political party pipo dem get access to am.

E no dey clear whether na dis same server wey suppose get collation data for voters ontop am.