Image copyright Ruggedman

Ogbonge Nigerian rapper Ruggedman don share one video for Instagram wey e claim say show as some boys dey attack am wit blow and chair inside one restaurant for London.

Di musician wey write for im Instagram page say na im di four boys bin attack, add say di attack no go stop am to dey fight for youths.

Di rapper manger wey only tok im name as Victor confirm di attack to BBC.

Ruggedman na one of di most active musicians wey dey chook mouth on top yahoo yahoo wahala among di youths for Nigeria, dey encourage dem to comot hand for dat kain crime.

One of di most recent yahoo yahoo case wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) still dey torchlight na dat of Naira Marley. EFCC bin accuse di musician say di singer say im get hand for yahoo yahoo but dem don release am on bail.

Some Naira Marley fans for social media bin dey accuse Ruggedman say na im go jabo give EFCC.

Ruggedman share anoda post wia im bin announce say im dey okay. Di rapper hail evribodi wey bin dey try reach am to know how im dey do.