President Muhammadu Buhari campaigner para as EU election observation mission release dia final report about Nigeria 2019 elections on Saturday.

Di European Union Election Observation Mission final report say failures full inside di conduct of di election, according to di Chief Observer of di Mission, Marie Arena.

For inside di report, di EU Mission demand urgent need to improve di process wey di kontri dey take range election and restore faith inside di system. Di report contain 30 recommendations wey fit improve future elections.

But Festus Keyamo wey be tok-tok pesin for Buhari Campaign Organization during di 2019 election inside Nigeria say di report no cover all di tins wey happun for 120,000 voting points where election take place across Nigeria and so therefore im no accept di whole report.

"Dis reform need political leadership wey dey dedicated to di rights of di citizens of Nigeria and national dialogue wey go include state, parties, civil society groups and di media."

Na wetin EU Chief Observer Maria Arena for press conference for Abuja on Saturday afternoon.

"Dis gat happen now now to create time for debate, changes to di law and implementation for di next elections." She add.

Overall, di EU EOM conclude say di elections get plentu operational and transparency shortcomings, election security problems and low turnout. Di report add say Nigeria election office INEC work inside difficult environment and even say dem make some improvements, such as simplifying voting procedures, still on still weaknesses remain.

Nigeria election office, INEC alreadi tok on Friday say dem go accept di report and work on di recommendation.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu make di promise wen him and members of di European Commission do one meeting wit di Chief Observer of di European Union election observation mission (EU-EOM) to Nigeria, Maria Arena (MEP), inside INEC Conference Room, Abuja, Friday 14th June 2019.

Meanwhile Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari don tok say na technology help im first win for di 2015 general elections after im try three times.

For interview wey im do with tori pipo Premium Times, him tok say di card readers make am difficult for pipo wey dey write fake results. Him add say God use technology bring am in and na di correct time wey God mean for am.

Dis interview dey come after di Independent National Electoral Commission deny say dem get server for di results of di February 23 presidential election wey dem upload.

President Buhari also tok about im plans for im second term as he say im go focus on security, economy and corruption. Im also add say some of di things wey dem tok say dem go do for 2015 still dey in motion and dem go improve on wetin dem don already start.