Tori from Konduga town inside Borno state, north eastern Nigeria say dozens of pipo na im kill-you I kill-mysef kill for three attacks on Sunday evening.

One tori pesin inside Borno tell di BBC say three bombers fire dia explosives outside one hall for Konduga wia football fans bin dey watch one match for TV.

One official of di state emergency agency, Usman Kachalla tell AFP say "Di pipo wey die for di attack so far don increase to 30. We get over 40 pipo wey wound."

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.