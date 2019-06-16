Image copyright Getty Images

Police for Zamfara state north west Nigeria say like 34 pipo don die for Shinkafi local goment area afta armed robbers attack one village wey dem dey call Tungar Kahau on Friday

Police tok tok pesin Shehu Muhammad wey confam di mata to BBC say di command don send additional force to di area to enter bush to go search di bad pipo wey commit di crime.

Some residents of Shinkafi however tok say di number of pipo wey die for di attack na 42.

One pesin wey carry eye see how e happun tell BBC say pipo don dey run leave di village go Zamfara town as dem dey fear say di jaguda pio fit come back.

"Di truth be say many pipo don run leave di village because dem no wan make anoda night meet dem for dia,pipo just dey cry for di village." Dis na wetin di eye witness tok.

Di eyewitness say na only God save im and im friend wey run enter Shinkafi town and uptil now dem no know wia some of dia family members dey.

Dis na di latest of di plenty attack wey Zamfara don record in di last few years.

E never too tay wey jaguda pipo attack anoda town, Kanoma town for di state where many pipo die and wey make gofment suspend di chief of di town.