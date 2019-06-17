Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria bin see red for Ebola virus for 2014 wen di kirus kill many pipo.

Di goment agency wey dey monitor disease outbreak for Nigeria say di kontri dey at low risk from importing Ebola Virus disease from Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) give di assurance aftea dem say di Nigeria Ebola Preparedness team conduct risk assessment sake of di recent confamation of Ebola virus for Uganda.

Di NCDC for statement dem send give BBC Pidgin say dem dey monitor di Ebola virus disease outbreak for di Democratic Republic of Congo and recent cases for Uganda.

On June 11, 2019 Uganda Ministry of Health confirm di outbreak of Ebola for Kasese District near di border with DR Congo wia one 5-year old contract di virus after im visit Mabalako Health Zone to attend di burial of im grandpapa.

According to di NCDC, outbreaks of Ebola dey known to bear risk of international spread na im make dem dey continuously dey monitor di potential risk and also check trade and flight route between di two kontris.

NCDC say dem dey on alert mode wen di need go arise

NCDC say no direct commercial flights and no known direct trade routes to Nigeria from Uganda and dem dey work closely with World Health Organisation wey dey aways dey in contact with WHO African Region and Ministries of Health for Uganda and DR Congo to determine di risk of spread to other African kontris.

NCDC dey advise members of di pubic make dem dey wash dia hands with soap regularly and avoid direct contact with dead wild animals.