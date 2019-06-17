Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo/Facebook

Ghana den Jamaica enter agreement sey dema nationals go fit travel to both countries without visa from 1st July, 2019.

President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo den Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, announce de decision for press conference after dem hold bilateral talks.

Dem do dis sake of de 'Year of Return' celebrations which dem believe sey go help make de two countries build dema relations which get plenty cultural den historical similarities.

President Akufo-Addo reveal sey "we no fit make visa come between wana relations, so my goment decide sey as Ghanaians go benefit from visa free arrangements for Jamaica.

"We too go provide visa free arrangements for Jamaicans come Ghana, so sey dem fit visit Ghana during wana the 'Year of Return' celebration" he add.

Although before-before Ghanaians no dey need visa to travel go Jamaica as tourists, President Akufo-Addo en also reciprocate de free visa give Jamaica.

De two heads of state agree sey dem go reactivate de Ghana-Jamaica Permanent Joint Commission for Co-operation so sey dem fit structure de legal framework for nationals who wan do business between both countries.