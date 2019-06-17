Image copyright 6 Division Nigerian Army PH

Nigerian Army don kill one oil bunkering suspect for Ogoni, area of Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

6 Division of Nigerian Army confam give BBC News Pidgin on Monday say dem kill one Korobe Menele Loveday AKA Mene on Sunday morning of 16 June, 2019.

For statement wey di tok tok pesin Col Illiyasu Aminu sign dem do di operation wit men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

Di statement say na for early morning of Sunday 16 June na im some suspected militant attack security pipo wey dey guard Shell Petroleum Development Company SPDC Trans National Pipelines for Gio community for Tai Local Goment of Rivers State and one soldier and two NSCDC pipo die and dem collect dia weapons.

Di statement come add say dem come reinforce di troops and from intelligence report come track am to di oil bunkering suspect Korobe Menele Loveday.

Later di troops come sight one white Toyota Hilux vehicle without number plate with four pipo inside around Kira junction along Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic and wen dem try to stop dem, dem no gree stop come begin speed dey go so dem pursue dem and for di shoot out, one of dem, Mene come die but di odas escape.

Dem also recover one rifle, two magazines, one motor and some documents and dem don handover di deadibody and exhibits to NSCDC.

Oil bunkering and cult fight fight dey happun well well for Rivers State, Nigeria.