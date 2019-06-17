Egypt former President Mohammed Morsi don die for court

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mohammed Morsi had been ousted by the army in 2013

Di former President of Egypt Mohammed Morsi, wey military comot from power for 2013 don die afta im faint for court according to di kontri state TV.

Morsi, wey be one of di leaders of di Islamist movement Muslim Brotherhood wey dem don ban now, bin dey ansa qweshion ontop accuse of spying before im die.

E be 67 years old.

Dem overthrow Morsi afta ogbonge protest one year afta im take over office as di kontri first democratically elected leader.

Im bin dey under custody since den.

Tori pipo Nile News Tv say "Dem don transfer di body go hospital and dem dey carry out di necessary procedures."

