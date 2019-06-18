Image copyright Frédéric Soltan Image example Anoda reason why population go reduce for those kontris na di increasing low fertility rate as di average number of pikins wey each woman dey born don reduce to 2.5 births as compared to 3,2 for 1990.

In di nearest future upto 55 kontris go see dia population decrease by one per cent or more, according to United Nations population report.

Inside di report, almost half of these kontris go experience drop in dia population of at least 10 per cent in 30 years to come.

Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines, Myanmar, Syria and Venezuela na di kontris wey human beings go reduce by 2050 due to migration, violence and insecurity.

By 2050, di births per woman statistic go reduce further to 2.2 per cent.

Whereas those kontris we di UN report mention go experience reduce population, di report also estimate say di next 30 years go see global population add by an extra 2 billion pipo to di current 7.7 billion pipo wey dey di world.

Di UN report believe say India go show di highest population increase between now and 2050 and dem go overtake China as di kontri wia pipo plenti pass by 2027.

Nigeria dey among di kontris wey dem expect to show di biggest increase alongside Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt and America.