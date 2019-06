Image copyright Twitter/@jidesanwoolu Image example Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu meet wit President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday for Aso Rock to discus how Nigeria goment fit help Lagos remain di 5th largest Economy for Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu make U-turn tok say im no ever promise to solve di Apapa go-slow wey dey cause traffic palava in 60 days.

Di govnor yan dis one as im dey ansa questions from tori pipo for Aso Rock, Abuja on Tuesday.

"I never promise to clear di traffic congestion in 60 days instead, I say I go review wetin don happun for Apapa roads in 60 days."

Tori be say Sanwo-Olu, wen e still be govnor-elect on May 18, 2019 for one interactive session wit im classmates on di Executive Master of Business Administration class, University of Lagos, 1998/2000 set, say im go end di long go-slow for Apapa area of Lagos within di first 60 days of im goment.

He say not minding di politics wey dey involve, im goc lear di area of all di trailers wey dia operations dey responsible for di kain go slow wey dey tie wrapper for di area.

According to Sanwo-Olu firs promise for May 2019, "Di Apapa trailer issue; na campaign issue, e dey very serious. I go take am very seriously. I believe say na something wey we go solve in di first 60 days of our government. Whatever e go cost us, we go take dem out.

But all dat one change on Tuesday afta Govnor Sanwo-Olu attend APC Govnors Forum meeting wit President Buhari for Aso Rock, e say di only solution na to get anoda port to reduce di whole activities wey dey happun for Apapa area.

Meanwhile, Nigerian goment on Friday extend di deadline for di Presidential Taskforce to clear di traffic wey dey always cross leg hold walking stick for Apapa area of Lagos.

Na two extra weeks na im Federal Goment give di task force to settle di matter afta members of di taskforce and oda stakeholders bin submit request.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approve di extension for one meeting of di Presidential Taskforce wit stakeholders wey happun for Presidential Villa, earlier in di week, according to press release wey BBC Pidgin cari eye see.

Di taskforce wey start dia assignment on May 24, go now present dia formal report by June 24.