Image copyright AFP Image example Morsi, wey bin dey 67 years, bin dey inside prison cell since dem comot am from office in 2013.

Dem don bury former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi hours after im collapse inside court come die on Monday.

Im lawyer tell AFP news agency say dem bury di former leader for eastern Cairo early on Tuesday morning wit im family present.

Authorities for Egypt dey under pressure after former President Mohammed Morsi collapse and die for court on Monday.

Amnesty International don call for open investigation without partiality into im death wey authorities say na heart attack cause am.

Morsi family and activists bin don raise concerns again and again about im health and di amount of time dem bin keep only di former president for separate prison cell, away from visits by lawyers and family.

Im son, Abdullah Mohamed Morsi, tell Reuters on Monday say Egyptian authorities bin deny one family request for public burial inside im hometown.