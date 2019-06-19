Image copyright Getty Images Image example Paul Biya na di second president wey Cameroon don eva get

Na de condition for ground especially for Northwest and Southwest regions fit don make president Biya di consider for extend mandate for law makers and councillors, according to one sabi pesin.

President Biya send note for national assembly say make deh extend mandate for parliamentarians and councillors till number 29 day for February, 2020.

Lawyer Fombod Mujem don say de problem na say de law no bi clear for dis shift for mandate.

If national assembly gree, dis go be de second taim weh deh di extend mandate for law makers and councillors weh deh elect for 2013.

Dis decision get e root for law number 2012/001 for April 2012 for electoral code and law number 2012/017 weh e change date for de two elections.

Presidential elections hold last year, legislative and council election for goment calendar bin suppose hold dis year.

Law for municipal administrators and parliamentarians tok say in case of some bad situation head of state fit extend mandate by decree afta e don consult senate and prime minister.

For Fombad, law no di state weda head of state fit extend one taim or two taims. But ,de law say wen deh extend mandate, election get for hold inside 18 moons.

Dis law no bi clear, for de beginning e tok say president fit extend mandate as many taims as e laik or de circumstances for ground di dictate. "De election no depend na for de will for head of state but na conditions di make'am so" Fombad tok.

But de same law di tok say afta extension deh get for organise elections inside 18 moons and de second part di give de impression say second extension no suppose dey.

"We get for gree say de circumstances now for Anglophone regions no warrant elections. Municipal elections get for hold for all municipal district and for some places for Northwest and Southwest regions e bi impossible for organise elections", de lawyer explain.

Council elections no bi laik presidential elections weh deh fit group or move polling stations from one place to anoda.

Bitter truth na say e bi impossible for organise elections for all de districts for Cameroon. Wit de situation for Northwest and Southwest regions e bi normal for extend until taim weh situation for ground go warrant elections", Fombod tok.