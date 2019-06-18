Nigeria Police arrest musician for song wey yab Govnor Ganduje

Image copyright @dawisu Image example Videos bin come out for 2018 wey show Govnor Ganduje dey put wetin look like moni inside im clothe

Nigerian Police don arrest musician SK, wey im real name na Sanusi Abdullahi say im sing song wey dey yab Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Di music video don dey spread for WhatsApp inside di state and police confam to BBC Pidgin say di musician dey dia hand since Saturday.

Di video show only di pesin wey dey sing am back and side face, but no get front view, wey come make pipo wonda how police take sabi say na Abdullahi sing am.

Police tok tok pesin for Kano State, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confam say dem arrest Abdullahi and don charge am to court, na dia e go prove im case.

"I no fit tok say na im or be im sing di song but we don charge am to court to prove im case dia."

Since wey dem gbab Abdullahi, im family dey fight for im release because dem feel say e dey innocent.

Di tori change gear on Tuesday morning as anoda tori come out say police don gbab di real musician wey sing di song as e dey plan to run leave Kano afta e pack im bag.

Image example Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido and Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje bin settle dia 'kwanta'

Abdullahi family dey hope say dis go make police release di musician. Im elder broda Jamilu Abdullahi tell BBC Pidgin say dem go seek compensation from police wen dem release am.

"Dem arrest am 6am on Saturday in front of im wife. Wetin happun dey sad because no be im sing di song wey dey go round," Jamilu tok.

Di complete version of di song na nine minutes long and e contain lines wey yab di govnor.