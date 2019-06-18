Image example Kano Governor Umar Ganduje

Kano State Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje say moni wey dey miss for Kano Zoo no be any gorilla swallow am but investigation wey just start show say na arm robbers tiff am.

Di govnor wey speak wit tori pipo for Abuja afta meeting wit President Muhammadu Buhari, say afta investigation, dem go know why di zoo staff keep moni for dia office instead of bank.

Na on Friday BBC News Pidgin report about di N6.8m wey miss for di zoo wey be moni wey gate keepers gada for five days of Sallah festivities.

Police tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna bin confam say dem arrest 10 pipo in connection wit di missing moni and zoo MD Umar Yusuf Kashe Kobo only tok say moni miss but police dey investigate.

Na Freedom Radio inside Kano State first report di issue on Thursday evening for program wey dem dey call INDA RANKA and by Friday morning discussion on di issue full everywia for di northern state say gorilla don swallow moni for Kano zoo.