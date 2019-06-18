Image copyright Yawale Nababa Image example Sanusi Abdullahi aka SK

Musician Sanusi Abdullahi aka SK don waka free afta police for Kano State free am.

Di singer don dey police hand since Saturday ontop accuse say im sing song wey yab Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje. Di musician bin deny say no be am.

On Tuesday, Kano police confam to BBC Pidgin say dem don release am, afta dem gbab di main pesin wey sing di song wey im name na YKS Yakasai.

SK tell BBC Pidgin say e go discuss wit im lawyers to carri di mata go court, as e be say police hold am since Saturday for wetin im no do.

Image copyright @dawisu Image example Videos bin come out for 2018 wey show Govnor Ganduje dey put wetin look like moni inside im clothe

"I dey happy say I don comot but at di same time dey vex say I dey detention since Saturday for wetin I no do. Why police go just arrest me just because I resemble di musician for di video? Dis na height of injustice," im tok.

"If to say dem investigate well, di real singer tok im name and number for di song. I feel say police disgrace me for my area because dem arrest me for front of my wife and some neighbours dey watch."

Di music video go viral for Kano wey show Yakasai - wey confess say na im sing, dey yab Govnor Ganduje and some of di lyrics say di govnor like moni pass thief.

Police say dem arrest Yakasai as e dey try run from di state afta im pack im bags early Tuesday.