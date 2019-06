Image copyright Kwesi Debrah/Luv FM Image example One of di shops dem lock for Kumasi

Nigeria spare parts dealers dey inside meeting plus Ashanti Regional Police Command after dem report say some Ghanaians lock dema shops.

According to reports, de men lock dema shops by force sake of de Ghanaians accuse dem sey dem dey take dema customers for de market.

Some reports for local media suggest sey de traders lock up de shops sake of involvement of Nigerians in recent kidnapping cases, but police say e no be true, dis be one of dema normal market disagreements.

Chairman of de Nigeria Union of Traders Association, Chief Kizito Obiora, talk BBC Pidgin sey dem report de matter give police wey he den en people dey meeting inside plus de Ashanti Police Command over de issue.

According to Chief Kizito Obiara, Nigerian traders no dey feel comfortable sake of de kidnapping issues make dem no dey feel free do dema business.

Ashanti Region Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo talk BBC Pidgin sey dem pick intelligence sey some Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) members dey close some shops of dema Nigerian counterparts.

"We hold meeting plus de Nigerians wey dem assure dem of dema security, so CID dey there so sey dem fit go about dema business" he add.

Police say dem advice GUTA sey if dem try lock up any Nigerian shop by force, dem go arrest den deal plus dem according to law.