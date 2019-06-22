Image copyright Getty Images

Adams Oshiomhole, di National Chiarmo of All Progressives Congress (APC) open warning na for Govnor Godwin Obaseki of im home state of Edo.

Kasala burst afta nine out of 24 members elect Speaker plus oda principal officers for Edo State House of Assembly on Monday night leaving out 15 odas.

"Edo own na 9.30 pm, wey be unholy hours. Dat na night hours. Di working hours for parliament dey inside di rules of di parliament. E no dey for any pesin hand to change those rules only properly constituted parliament fit change di rules as dem dey," Oshiomhole add.

Meanwhile, di APC Chairman for Edo State Nigeria, Anselm Ojezua, bin don tell BBC say im hapi with di way di House of Assembly mata take happun on Monday, wia Edo lawmakers take oath of office for night.

True true, di law say na one third of di lawmakers need to dey present so as to form quorum and out of 24 lawmakers, 10 dey present on di night of 17 June when di inauguration happun. According to Ojezua, since dem meet di requirement, dem no break any law for di inauguration of di 7th assembly for di state.

"I no tink say wetin di 7th Assembly do for Edo state break any law. Di constitution say one third of members suppose present... and di mace. So everything wey happun on dat night dey politically, legally and constitutionally correct."

Former Edo State House of Assembly member, Osaro Obazee agree with APC national position, say as for am dem no do di right tin.

Oga Obazee say for mata wey three of di nine pipo wey do di inauguration don come out to say na force dem force dem go, and some of dem na lawyers and go school well and dis one make di [inauguration] dey wrong".

"Di court go torchlight di mata of wetin go happun next and do di needful... because I know say dis mata go end up for court," Obazee tok.

Local tori bin report say one member of di House of Assembly bin tok for video say im find imsef for di inauguration under duress - na im bin say im correct mind no dey for wetin im do.