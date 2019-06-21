Image copyright AFP Image example US media say di attack suppose happun early morning on Friday before pipo wake up

Iran goment don cut warning give America not to do anyhow afta reports comot say President Trump bin don ready to attack dem but change im mind last minute.

President Donald Trump approve di do-me-I-do-you military strikes against Iran on Thursday before im change im mind, US media bin report.

Di New York Times, wey dey quote senior White House officials, tok say dem plan strikes against some targets.

Dem claim say di operation bin don dey "for early stages" wen Oga Trump order say make di US military step down.

Di strikes dey na response to Iran wey earlier shoot down one US spy drone, di newspaper bin report.

Iran claim say di unmanned US aircraft enter dia airspace early on Thursday morning. Di US maintain say na for international airspace dem dey when di gbege happun.

Di incident dey come at di time wen tension don rise between di two kontris.

Di US recently blame Iran for attacks on oil tankers wey dey operate for di region and Iran don announce say dem go soon pass international agreement ontop nuclear programme.

Wetin di New York Times tok?

Di newspaper first report about di US attack plan late on Thursday night for Washington. Oda US media tori pipo sef carry am.

NYT tok say as at 19:00 local time (23:00 GMT) US military and diplomatic officials still expect say dem go fire Iran targets, wey include radar and missile batteries.

"Planes done dey for air and ships don dey in position, but dem never fire any missile when order from above come say make dem do u-turn" di newspaper quote one senior administration official wey dem no name.

Dem plan di attack to happun on early mor mor on Friday to reduce risk to di Iranian military or to civilians, di newspaper tok join.

Wetin oga Trump don tok?

Oga Trump imsef neva tok pim on di reports about di plan to strike Iran.

But on Thursday im make comments about di drone incident wey happun earlier.

"Iran don make big mistake," im tok, and when tori pipo ask am if US go enta same trouser wit Iran, he reply wit "You go find out".

He also suggested its shooting down could have caused by human error.

For inside speech on Iranian state TV, IRGC commander-in-chief Maj-Gen Hossein Salami tok say dem shoot down di drone to send "clear message" to di US say Iran borders na "our red line".