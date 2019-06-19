Ebola no dey Nigeria - FG

Image copyright ALEX MCBRIDE/GETTY IMAGES

Nigerian goment don tok say make pipo no believe di tori wey dey waka upandan say Ebola dey Nigeria.

Di Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdullaziz Mashi Abdullahi, tok say na rumour and dem don increase how dem dey inspect di pipo wey dey enter Nigeria from di different points of entry. Im add say dem dey also test any pesin wey sick wey dey enter di kontri.

"I fit tok say none of di patients wey we look, test positive for Ebola and any other deadly disease" Abdullahi tok for statement.

He also add sat dem dey work and follow international health regulations to protect Nigerians.

Di recent Ebola outbreak for Democratic Republic of Congo na di second-largest for history as more dan 1,400 pipo don die. Uganda, wey be neighbouring kontri don also record some cases.

Abdullahi tok say Nigeria Ebola Preparedness team, wey Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) dey monitor, conduct assessment with guidelines wey di World Health Organization bring. Di report show say Nigeria get low risk to carry ebola from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.