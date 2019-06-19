Sickle Cell: Why e make brain to donate blood

Evans Uhunoma start to dey donate blood afta one of loved ones no see blood for hospital afta she give birth.

Na nine years afta di sad event pass, but e touch am for bodi.

Nigeria get one of di lowest blood donation rate for di world.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Blood dey very scarce for Nigeria hospital

Dis kain scarcity dey cause serious katakata for patients wen dem find diaself inside hospital but blood no dey to save dem.

From sickle cell patient to pipo wey dey suffer from cancer, blood dey very important to epp dem live beta life especially wen di condition hold dia bodi wella.

Based on logistics, na just 10% of pipo wey dey donate am free of charge, and dis mata dey make am scarce for hospital wen dem need am to save life.

Blood na important part of life, in fact e no get any animal wey no get am inside dia bodi.

BBC Pidgin follow Uhunoma gist for di 'blood drive' wey im company Concept Group arrange make pipo comot to donate blood.