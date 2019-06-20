Image copyright SODIQ ADELAKUN

Nigeria Police Force don tok say di kontri na one of di most beautiful and safe places to live inside.

Di police bin dey react to di to di travel advisory wey di UK authorities issue to British citizens about Nigeria jagajaga security condition.

Police toktok pesin, Frank Mba, no gree believe di travel advice say even wit di security challenges inside Nigeria, di kontri dey peaceful.

Oga Fran tok dis one inside statement wey e send give BBC on Wednesday, June 19 as e dey reply di latest UK travel advice about Nigeria.

Tori be say kidnapping, herdsmen killings, cultism, Boko Haram and political fight fight do increase di kain security head ache wey dey Nigeria since afta di 2019 election.

Recently, di head of Nigeria Army Tukur Buratai say di small commitment wey some of im men dey put for dia work dey affect di success of di fight against all dis Boko boys.

Lieutenant General Buratai statement dey come only days after Boko Haram claim say na dem attack Konduga town for Borno and kill upto 30 pipo.

Image copyright UK Goment

Tori be say on June 17 di UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to:

Borno State

Yobe State

Adamawa State

Gombe State

riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States

within 20km of di border wit Niger inside Zamfara State

Di FCO also advise against all but very important and must do travel to:

Bauchi State

Zamfara State

Kano State

Kaduna State

Jigawa State

Katsina State

Kogi State

within 20km of di border with Niger in Sokoto and Kebbi States

non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers State

and Abia State