Commonwealth Travel warning: Nigeria dey safe - Police reply UK goment
Nigeria Police Force don tok say di kontri na one of di most beautiful and safe places to live inside.
Di police bin dey react to di to di travel advisory wey di UK authorities issue to British citizens about Nigeria jagajaga security condition.
Police toktok pesin, Frank Mba, no gree believe di travel advice say even wit di security challenges inside Nigeria, di kontri dey peaceful.
Oga Fran tok dis one inside statement wey e send give BBC on Wednesday, June 19 as e dey reply di latest UK travel advice about Nigeria.
Tori be say kidnapping, herdsmen killings, cultism, Boko Haram and political fight fight do increase di kain security head ache wey dey Nigeria since afta di 2019 election.
Recently, di head of Nigeria Army Tukur Buratai say di small commitment wey some of im men dey put for dia work dey affect di success of di fight against all dis Boko boys.
Lieutenant General Buratai statement dey come only days after Boko Haram claim say na dem attack Konduga town for Borno and kill upto 30 pipo.
Tori be say on June 17 di UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to:
Borno State
Yobe State
Adamawa State
Gombe State
riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States
within 20km of di border wit Niger inside Zamfara State
Di FCO also advise against all but very important and must do travel to:
Bauchi State
Zamfara State
Kano State
Kaduna State
Jigawa State
Katsina State
Kogi State
within 20km of di border with Niger in Sokoto and Kebbi States
non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers State
and Abia State