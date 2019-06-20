Image copyright Reuters

Police say dem don gbab one Idris wey carry gun start to shoot pipo wey dey do horse ceremony for Tudun Maliki on Wednesday evening wounjuring seven pipo.

Tori be say Idris bin warn di pipo wey dey do di horse ceremony say make dem no enter im street and as dem enter na im e rush go carry im pump action gun start to dey fire anybody wey dey di street, Kano Police Command tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC.

"Wetin happun be say, e first warn di pipo wey dey do di horse ceremony say make dem no enter im street and as dem enter na im di guy rush enter house go get im gun and start to dey shoot pipo, e wounjure seven wey dey Aminu Kano Hospital now."

"Di offences wey we go charge am with no be one because in di first place where e get di gun . The suspect dey Police division but we go transfer am to CID this morning."

Di news wey put Kano on edge yesterday make many pipo dey discuss say na di kind gun shooting wey dey happun for America na im happun for di state.

E no too tay when something similar for di state when one politician pikin carry gun fire some pipo wey dey celebrate for front of dia house say dia party win di last elections.