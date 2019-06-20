Image copyright NPPC

President Muhammadu Buhari don appoint new head of Nigeria goment oil company.

Mele Kolo Kyari go replace Maikanti Baru as di new Group Managing Director of NNPC.

Di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation confam di tori for tweet about di appointment on Thursday morning.

