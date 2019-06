Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS

Di Kano horse procession shooter dey normal, according to neighbours wey speak wit BBC Pidgin on Thursday.

Abubakar Yahaya wey say e be im neighbour for 30 years yan say na good pesin wey get community progress for mind.

Some neighbours of di shooter wey attack pipo for horse procession for Kano say dem no know say di man get gun.

Kano Police say di man bin warn di pipo wey dey do di horse procession not to enter im street and as dem enter na im e rush go carry im pump action gun start to dey fire pipo for di street.

"Idris no be bad pesin because I don live with am for 30 years now. Wetin happun be say dis boys wey dey ride horses dey always come disturb us for dis area despite say goment don ban horse riding inside city and some of dem na criminals wey dey use di opportunity commit all sorts of crimes."

"E warn dem before dem enter di street but dem no hear and some of dem come dey try destroy im car wey e pack outside im house na dat one provoke am go carry gun."

Yahaya say everything wey happun for Wednesday evening na based on self defence as di boys also attack Idris after dem enter di street and also steal di dollars wey e dey take do Bureau de Change.

"Wetin we want na for Police to release am because we be eyewitness for everything wey happun and e no get fault."

Meanwhile di seven pipo wey di shooter wounjure still dey Aminu Kano Hospital wia dem dey receive treatment.

Kano Police tok say dem go charge Idris to court after dia investigations finish.

Police say dem gbab one Idris wey carry gun start to shoot pipo wey dey do horse ceremony for Tudun Maliki on Wednesday evening wounjuring seven pipo.

Tori be say Idris bin warn di pipo wey dey do di horse ceremony say make dem no enter im street and as dem enter na im e rush go carry im pump action gun start to dey fire anybody wey dey di street, Kano Police Command tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC.

"Wetin happun be say, e first warn di pipo wey dey do di horse ceremony say make dem no enter im street and as dem enter na im di guy rush enter house go get im gun and start to dey shoot pipo, e wounjure seven wey dey Aminu Kano Hospital now."

"Di offences wey we go charge am with no be one because in di first place where e get di gun . The suspect dey Police division but we go transfer am to CID this morning."

Di news wey put Kano on edge on Wednesday make many pipo dey discuss say na di kind gun shooting wey dey happun for America na im happun for di state.

E no too tay when something similar for di state when one politician pikin carry gun fire some pipo wey dey celebrate for front of dia house say dia party win di last elections.