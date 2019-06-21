Image copyright @SPNigeria/Twitter Image example Nigeria Senate President Ahmed Lawan

I pass job interview before Nigeria Senate President Ahmed Lawan decide say im go appoint me Media Assistant but I no get hard feelings or regret say I no get di job in di end, Festus Adedayo tell only BBC for interview on Friday.

Latest tori be say di Senate President sack Adedayo as im Special Adviser on Media and Publicity 48 hours afta im appointment.

Festus Adedayo bin trend for Nigeria social media wit #sackFestusAdedayo as many pipo wey be supporters of di goment party APC believe say him no deserve to get di appointment to work wit di Senate Presido afta im don dey criticise di President Muhammadu Buhari goment for long.

Tori be say afta plenti tweets from party supporters, di Senate President office change di decision to appoint Adedayo and replace am wit Mohammed Isah.

Even di First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari bin tweet against appointing pipo wey no dey support her husband goment.

"I no get any hard feelings about wetin happun, I tank di Senate President for even to consider me in di first place and I also tank those wey feel say becos I no don dey criticise di APC member I no deserve to get dis appointment"

Wetin dem do, epp me fulfil part of my life long destiny to become a lawyer, as we dey tok say I dey Law School and wen di appointment bin come, di condition na for me to drop schooling wey go epp become lawyer. I happy e happun like dis so dat I go fit focus on my dream to become lawyer, Adedayo tok.

" I feel fulfilled say all di accuse I chop ontop dis mata na sake of say I dey write against di president and all dis times wen I don dey write, no one don tok say Festus Adebayo na tiff, say e don tiff plenti money so because of dat one, im no dey worthy to become Special Adviser to di Senate President."

Politics for Nigeria include party loyalty and sentiment of wetin pesin dey do.

Festus Adebadyo say im don dey write articles for newspapers for 19 years and e don be media adviser to two govnors (Oyo and Enugu). And im insist say im no get any hard feelings say im don dey criticize di ruling All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari.

I be pesin wey get hatred for injustice. and whereva e be.. wen-eva I gats decide weda to support di public or di establishment, I go always side di public.

Dis na so social media react to di mata

Skip Twitter post by @UmarUsm69454564 I think we have just won

He has removed Festus Adebayo from the list.

See here; pic.twitter.com/9F29vIDllv — Umar Usman Ndanusa (@UmarUsm69454564) June 19, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @iykimo Festus Adebayo is a PhD holder with 20 years experience in journalism.



Can you show us your CV, online herdsman 🤣 https://t.co/DUKjMZdIUz — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) June 19, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @infonaija ”I Didn’t Lobby For The Position But If e politicians feel that it is their birthright, they can have the appointment” – Newly Appointed Spokesman, Festus Adebayo, For Senate President Fires Back https://t.co/bvAQDQDAwH pic.twitter.com/lvCksMK002 — Information Nigeria (@infonaija) June 19, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @SusanHenshaw50 If @SPNigeria does not know a good candidate for a media adviser. Who is a loyal party person, and whose heart is in sinc with our ideals. We can suggest one. No more sleeping with the enemy. Hear me? Festus Adebayo shld NOT be giving any APC person any advice. — Susan (@SusanHenshaw50) June 18, 2019