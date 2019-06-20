Nigerian festivals wey dey forbid women one kain

Image example Oro priest during di Oro festival for Ikorodu

Thursday 20 June na Oro festival for Ikorodu, Lagos Nigeria.

Oro festival na pure men affair for son of di soil alone and women, pikin dem plus visitors no suppose show face for road at all until di festival end.

Different towns for Yoruba land dey do Oro festival for different times for di year and each village get dia own way wey dem dey take do di celebration.

But no be only Oro festival dey forbid women and visitors from showing demsef, BBC Pidgin do small torch light for three oda festivals for Nigeria wey women, children and all pipo wey no dey initiated to participate must hide inside house to make sure say di masquerade no see dem.

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS/Getty Image example E still get some festivals like di Durbar wey women fit follow enjoy

Ekuechi Festival

Ekuechi festival na masquerade festival for Ebira land wey dem dey use worship dia ancestors.

Long time ago tori be say God give di Ireba Eku (masquerade cult) instruction make dem check women pawa.

Sake of say women too get too much pawa according to dia olden days believe, to counter dia pawa dem no dey allow women join di cult or follow for dia festival.

Wen dis festival dey happun, visitors, women and children must stay inside and travellers no go fit pass di town.

Ekasa festival

Dis festival don dey Benin Kingdom for many many years and e get two types. One wey women fit watch as e dey happun while di second no be for evribodi.

Ekasa dey mostly happun two times for di life of Oba of Benin.

Wen Oba die, Benin pipo dey do Ekasa and dem fit do am for months until dem crown new Oba. During dis period, Ekasa na pure festival wey women, pikin dem and visitors fit follow enjoy.

Also wen new Oba enta throne, dem dey do Ekasa take welcome am.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Benin kingdom bin do Ekasa during di period before dem crown Oba Ewuare II for 2016

Mosis Obakpolor wey be oral historian, say Ekasa dey two types and di second one no be festival.

Dis second Ekasa according to Mosis, dey only eva happun if very bad tin shele and di Oba decide make Ekasa comot to correct di evil.

Dis time na only for middle of nite Ekasa dey comot and nobodi suppose see am unless men wey dey di cult.

"If Ekasa take pesin name sing song, dat pesin must die," na so im tok.

Image example Di priestess dem of di Imo Awka diety dey dance on di first day of di festival

Imo Akwa festival

Dis na very important festival for Awka pipo for Anambra State, south east Nigeria wey dem dey take celebrate dia goddess wey dey bless dem and make dem prosper.

Imo Awka festival dey happun for di first month of Awka native calendar, dat na di month of May for normal calendar.

On di first day of di festival, women dey participate well well. In fact, evribodi dey follow jolly for di celebration.

But on di second day, women and children no dey comot at all as dat one na pure men affair.