Nigeria gofment on Thursday appoint Mele Kyari to take over from Maikanti Baru as di new Group Managing Director of di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Contrary to tori wey dey fly upandan, gofment don deny say di new NNPC oga relate to Abba Kyari, di Chief of Staff of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Skip Twitter post by @BashirAhmaad Despite the fact that Mr. Mele Kyari the recent appointed GMD of the NNPC is from Borno State but he is NOT related to Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President as some social media users are busy sharing the fake news. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 20, 2019

Aside from dis info, wetin be di oda tins wey we sabi about Mele Kyari?