Mele Kyari: Who be Nigeria new NNPC oga?
Nigeria gofment on Thursday appoint Mele Kyari to take over from Maikanti Baru as di new Group Managing Director of di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.
Contrary to tori wey dey fly upandan, gofment don deny say di new NNPC oga relate to Abba Kyari, di Chief of Staff of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Aside from dis info, wetin be di oda tins wey we sabi about Mele Kyari?
- Kyari na Geologist with over 32 years experience inside di oil and gas industry. E obtain im Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree for Geology and Earth Science from the University of Maiduguri for 1987, afta which im serve for di Directorate of Foods, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI) between 1987 and 1988.
- Between 1988 and 1991, Kyari work with di Nigerian Geological Survey Agency before im join di NNPC subsidiary, Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL).
- For 1998, dem appoint Kayari as di Exploration Geophysicist Production Sharing Contract (PSC) of di National Petroleum Investments Management Services (NAPIMS), im do dat one till 2004 wen im become di Abuja Operations Manager of NAPIMS.
- Na for 2006 dem appoint am as di Supervisor PSC, Crude Oil Marketing Department (COMD) of NNPC, from dia e rise to di position of di Manager of Production Contracts Management of di COMD between 20017 and 2014.
- Dem appoint Kyari as di General Manager Oil Stock Management, COMD wia e work till 2015 before dem appount am Group General Manager before im later become di National Representative of Nigeria for OPEC.