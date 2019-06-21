Musician wey yab Kano govnor for song don get two years jail sentence

Image copyright Salim Yakasai Image example Mohammed Yusuf aka AGY

Court for Kano State north west Nigeria don sentence singer Mohammed Yusuf wey im stage name be AGY to two years in jail afta e sing music wey abuse di state govnor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to di magistrate court, AGY commit three offence for di mata: Singing without permission from Kano censors board, shooting video witout anoda permission and abusing Govnor Ganduje.

For di first two offences wey AGY suppose serve one year for jail, e get option to pay N100,000 but for abuse of Ganduje dat one na one year jail time straight without option of fine.

Image copyright @dawisu Image example Videos bin come out for 2018 wey show Govnor Ganduje dey put wetin look like moni inside im clothe

Na on Tuesday police bin arrest AGY, afta dem bin don first detain anoda musician Sanusi Abdullahi SK, thinking say na im sing di song.

Barrister Tajudeen Abdullahi wey defend SK for court as police still carri am go, tell BBC Pidgin say di way di mata take go, get k-leg.

"I dey happy say my client don escape dis wahala but at di same time even for dis AGY case some k-leg dey. Di way dem rush judge di case dey somehow to me," di barrister tok.

Image copyright Yawale Nababa Image example Dem bin first arrest Sanusi Abdullahi aka SK as dem tink say na im sing di song

We no fit do anytin - Musicians joinbodi

National Presido of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria - PMAN Pretty Okafor, say di musician AGY make heavy mistake by mentioning Kano govnor by name and dem no fit do anything for im case.

Okafor add say na di problem wey most of dis upcoming and young artistes dey face, say "dem suppose learn well before venturing."

"E get way you fit sing about somebody witout mentioning name and di pesin go know say na im you dey tok about. Wetin dis singer do dey very wrong, na defamation of character and PMAN no dey support dat kain thing.

"E do am to please im fans but who dey inside jail now?" Na so e ask BBC Pidgin.