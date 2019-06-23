Image example Many airlines don cancel flights

Flight to and from Port Harcourt International Airport no resume for more than 24 hours afta one Air Peace Flight P47291 from Abuja speed pass di airport runway due to heavy rain.

One passenger wey suppose fly from Port Harcourt to Lagos on Sunday afternoon tell BBC Pidgin say many passengers just trap in inside di airport as flight attendants tell dem say dem neva remove di aircraft wey get accident on Saturday afternoon na im make flights neva resume.

"I reach airport around 12 O'clock (Sunday afternoon) but up til now (after 3 O'clock in di afternoon) nobodi dey attend to us. Flight attendants dey tell us (passengers) say no plane don fly in or fly out of di airport since today." Precious Eze tok.

Image example Many passengers bin dey consider to do protest sake of di situation for PH Int'l airport

Henrietta Yakubu wey be tok-tok pesin for Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), tell BBC Pidgin say na di Nigerian Airpace Management Agency (NAMA) close di airport and dem neva open am since afta di Airpeace incident.

Na NAMA go decide wen e go re-open, She add.

Madam Yakubu say na just afta 3pm on Sunday na im dem move out di Air Peace Boeing 737-500 aircraft wey bin run pass di Port Harcourt International Airport runway on Saturday afternoon.

Di FAAN tok-tok pesin say di airport suppose re-open shortly after as dem don finally remove di aircraft and clear di runway and she beg passengers to get small patience.

Eze say im suppose go do 'MC' work for Lagos on Sunday evening but now im dey cry out say di no-flight operations don spoil im business wey im don already chop full payment to deliver.

BBC Pidgin find out say di airport authorities dey try to make sure say dem no cancel di Lufthansa international flight wey suppose fly on Sunday from Port Harcourt international airport.

Tori be say na shortly after di incident wey involve Air Peace on Saturday na im Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria bin assure passengers say dem dey clear di runway and flight operations go resume immediately.

Just like Precious Eze wey no know wen im go land Lagos on Sunday, na so many oda business wey suppose connect to and from Port Harcourt Airport don chop disappointment inside wetin many passengers bin expect say e no go take long to resolve.

Already many airlines don cancel flights but only Airpeace to Abuja na im don check in passengers.

One pesin wey survive Saturday accident post dis video for tweeter:

Port Harcourt International Airport dey for Rivers State southern Nigeria and na major route for many pipo wey dey do oil business for Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

And Nigeria goment still dey rely heavily on oil business to survive.