Image copyright @BashirAhmaad/Twitter Image example President Muhammadu Buhari dey receive asset declaration form from Chairman of di Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Prof. Muhammad Isa for State House, Abuja on May 27, 2019

Civil society group, Serap on Sunday drag Nigeria special office wey dey shook eye for property of politicians go Lagos High Court.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project want di court to force di Code of Conduct Bureau to publish di properties of pipo wey don be Govnors and Presidents since 1999.

Di group argument wey dem cari go court na say di Code of Conduct Bureau no get reasonable grounds to deny SERAP di Freedom of Information 'FOI request', as e dey in di interest of justice, di Nigerian pipo, openess and to dey accountable to publish full informate of di wealth wey presidents & state govnors get since di return of democracy in 1999.

Three reasons why Serap dey challenge Nigeria Code of Conduct Bureau

1. Freedom of Information Act

Serap say even tho say constitution no make am by-force for public officers to declare dia assets, di Freedom of Information Act 2011 don provide method for di Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to make sure say magomago no dey di asset declarations by public officers wey dem elect.

2. Fake declaration - corruption accuse

As na say na fake declaration of dia assets na wetin make plenti public officers dey face corruption accuse or dey guilty of corruption, di CCB no suppose dey allow politicians dey yeye di asset declarations provisions of di constitution by allowing dem to continue to dey take advantage of di comma wey dey legal processes for dia own illegal benefit.

3. Quality of public discussion

Di quality of public discussion go drop well-well if CCB no dey provide information from public authorities, and to guarantee freedom to tOk witout di need to add di right to know go be formal exercise, Serap.