FRSC go begin dey strict wit okada and keke witout plate number
Nigeria Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) say beginning from 1 August, dem go begin dey very strict wit okada and keke wey no get plate number.
FRSC Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem say even though di law don dey exist, e dey necessary for dem to dey strict now to make sure dem protect pipo lives and properties as pipo dey use dia okada and keke comit traffic and criminal offence.
Oga Kazeem tell BBC Pidgin say di rate of crime wey dem dey comit wit okada and keke don enta anoda level and most times e dey hard to catch di offenders becos as dem no get plate number, e mean say dia informate no dey exist for FRSC informate centre.
Inside di statement wey dem release, im say "di National Road Traffic Regulation 2012 and section 5(e ) of di FRSC Act 2007 tok di kain plate number wey motor, okada, keke plus omnibus suppose get."
Di regulation also say weda private or commercial, evribodi must register and e be offence for any motor, keke or okada wey no get plate number to identify am.