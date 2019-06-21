History teachers 'scarce' for Nigeria schools - Teachers joinbodi

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Union of Teachers NUT, say enof teachers no dey to begin teach History as subject from next academic session.

Dis dey come afta Federal Gofment give order to re-introduce History as separate subject for all primary and secondary schools for di kontri wen school start again for September.

But di Secretary General of di Nigerian Union of Teachers, Dr Mike Ike Ene tell BBC Pidgin say dem no get enough teachers to begin teach di subject from di next academic calendar.

"If gofment fit gree to fund education well-well, we go get enough History teachers to go round for our students. No be only History, we no get enough teachers generally. For some cases, you go see one teacher to 70 students", Dr Ene tok.

Im say dia union no happy wen gofment bin comot subjects like History and Geography from di curriculum and dem don dey ginger for di return since dat time. Now wey gofment don reintroduce am, im say belle dey sweet dem wella.

BBC carri wetin di NUT oga tok go land di dormot of Nigeria Ministry of Education.

Image copyright Getty Images

Di tok-tok pesin for di ministry, Bem Goong, say no be true say enof teachers no dey for di subject.

"Any teacher wey dey take Social Studies, Civic Education, Gofment fit teach History. We no sack any teacher wen we bin stop History, na dem dey teach Social studies and Civic Education. Now wey we don reintroduce am, dem go come back begin teach History," oga Goong tok.

Im say di reason why gofment bin scrap History subject before na sake of some policy makers back den wey feel say schools need to stop to dey teach di subject. Im add say na di same policy don make dem reintroduce am again.

Im also explain say any private school wey no wan do History dey free, because e no be compulsory subject.