"Una gats carry dat trophy for di good of our kontri" - President Buhari to Super Eagles

Nigerian presido, Muhammadu Buhari don ginger di Super Eagles ahead of dia first match against Burundi for di African Cup of Nations.

For statement wey im tok tok pesin, Femi Adesina sign, Buhari urge dem make dem play to honour Nigeria and to prove to pipo for Africa say na dem be leaders for football.

"I go dey watch, as millions of Nigerians go dey watch too. You get our ogbonge support and we go dey cheer you till you win" President Buhari tok.

He also encourage dem to arrange themselves well even as dem dey try win di trophy. Im add say make pipo use dem forget di many things wey dey affect Nigeria.

"Nigerians tough so make you show am for di group stages. Una gats carry dat trophy for di good of our kontri." di President charge dem.

Di 2019 African Cup of Nations dey happun for Egypt and di last time wen dem win di tournament na 2013.