MMM aka Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, di Ponzi scheme many pipo all over di world, including Nigerians, lose plenty moni inside, don launch again, according to informate for dia global website.

Di scheme wey di company say dem do for pipo to "provide help" and "get help", and wey di Central Bank of Nigeria bin warm pipo against, announce on 22 June say dia new system wey dem bin dey work on afta di last shut down, don ready for global launch.

For April 2018, di operators of di ponzi style investment announce business shut down all over di world as dia godfather Sergie Marvodi wey start am, don die.

Image copyright MMM Image example MMM claim say na epp dem dey epp pipo and na greedy pipo dey spoil business for dem

Many pipo all over di world including Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria wey follow do di scheme lose millions, wey di k-leg of di business begin show for 2016.

BBC Pidgin torchlight say for dis new one - just as e be before - pipo go need to register ontop dia website and dem don even create Whatsapp group for Nigerians to use. As at Sunday, di group get like 274 members.

MMM say dem don change rules for dis new system and instead of human being to dey operate am, na robot (Artificial Intelligence) na im go dey control tins.

No be today dis kain scheme wey go promise quick investment don dey and although authorities dey discourage pipo, e be like many no dey gree hear word.

For early 2019, anoda scheme like MMM begin operation for Nigeria. And again Central Bank of Nigeria say dem no licence am. Di name na Loom service.

For Ghana, popular investment scheme Menzgold crash for last year and di moni of many Ghanaians hook inside. So tey, di mata turn to riot as customers hala say dem want dia moni back.