Air Peace plane speed pass runway land for grass

Image copyright FCCPC

One Air Peace Flight P47291 from Abuja to Port Harcourt on Saturday speed pass di runway due to heavy rain.

Henrietta Yakubu wey be tok-tok pesin for Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), wey confam wetin happun, say nobodi wunjure.

Madam Yakubu say tho di Boeing 737-500 aircraft pass di runway, di pilot manage stop di aircraft.

She say despite di rain di plane no sink enta ground.

Oga patapata of Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide, say na flood water wey full di runway cause wetin happun.

She say: "Our teams of sabi pipo and di authorities dey torchligh wetin happun and we go give our full cooperation make e go well.

Dem don park di plane wey get di incident so dat authorities go torchlight am.

Dis no be di first time dis kain thing dey happun for di airport.

For February 2018, one Dana plane speed pass di runway, because of heavy rain wey dey fall.